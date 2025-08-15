Player injured in tournament fight

동영상 고정 취소

A recent incident of violence that occurred during a middle school basketball tournament is causing controversy.



The victim player sustained serious injuries, while the perpetrator player received a suspension of 3 years and 6 months.



The incident in question took place two days ago during a middle school basketball tournament.



During a rebound contest, one player punched an opposing player in the face while trying to grab the ball.



The victim player, who was severely shocked, suffered an orbital fracture and was diagnosed with a 4-week recovery period, and ultimately, the perpetrator received a severe suspension of 3 years and 6 months.



It has been reported that the perpetrator has not yet apologized to the victim player, which adds to the shock of the situation.



