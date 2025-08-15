News 9

Pitching gamble splits outcomes

[Anchor]

As the competition for rankings in the second half of the professional baseball season intensifies, teams challenging for the championship are making bold moves by replacing foreign players.

Lotte's Velasquez and LG's Tolhurst are prime examples, but the fortunes of both teams diverged in their first appearances.

Reporter Ha Mu-rim has the story.

[Report]

Lotte, aiming for a position above third place, brought in Velasquez with high hopes, but he struggled in his first outing.

He allowed six hits, including a hit to Roh Si-hwan, who has been struggling with his batting, along with two walks and five earned runs, failing to stop the team's five-game losing streak.

The expectations were high enough to release 10-win pitcher Davidson to bring him in, but whether due to the effects of elbow surgery, both the velocity and control of his fastball were disappointing.

[Yoon Hee-sang/KBS N Baseball Commentator: "Ultimately, it comes down to how well the four-seam fastball returns; batters need to feel some pressure from it. If they aren't pressured by the fastball, then the changeup gets hit. With the kind of pitches he showed in his first game, I don't think he is the ace that Lotte is hoping for."]

On the other hand, LG's Tolhurst, brought in as a potential championship ace, received passing marks in his first game.

His average fastball speed was measured at 151 km/h, with a maximum of 153 km/h, dominating the KT lineup with seven scoreless innings.

Notably, he also utilized a forkball, which is rare for foreign pitchers, achieving a swing-and-miss rate of an impressive 67%.

[Tolhurst/LG: "I can promise you guys, I'm going to come out here and compete as best as I can everytime and hopefully give them a show."]

Hanwha's Rivera, another bold move, is contributing to the title race with a batting average over .360, while KT's replacement foreign hitter Stevenson has yet to demonstrate his ability as a clutch player, leading to mixed fortunes for each team.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

