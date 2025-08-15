Smuggled fake water filters seized

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Although packaged as German products, a large number of counterfeit water purifier filters made in China were seized during smuggling operations.



These fake items were unable to properly filter harmful substances.



It is reported that the smuggling of such everyday items is continuously increasing.



This is a report by Kim Jin-hwa.



[Report]



This is a familiar brand of German water purifier.



It is well-known for its simple filtration method using a filter inside the kettle.



These water purifier filters are filling up the warehouse.



Although labeled as 'German-made', they are all fake.



They are counterfeit products made by a Korean company in a Chinese factory.



[Representative of the counterfeit filter import company/voice altered: "We are currently packing the logistics to be sent tomorrow."]



The performance was also subpar.



The lead removal rate was around 63%, and it only filtered up to 64% of chlorine components.



This is far below the domestic standard of 90%.



A total of 1.63 million units, worth 22.9 billion won based on genuine products, were confiscated.



[Jang Seon-woong/Team Leader of the Special Investigation Division, Seoul Customs: "When it comes to counterfeit products, their performance is not guaranteed, which poses significant risks."]



Some were sold on sites like Coupang for about 30% cheaper than genuine products.



Most of the fake filters were discontinued products.



If the price is significantly lower than that of official retailers, it is advisable to be suspicious.



[Angelo Di Praia/CEO of Brita Korea: "We cannot ensure the quality of this product. We strongly encourage everyone to buy Brita only on official resellers."]



Pet supplies are stacked high, but behind them are unquarantined agricultural products.



They were caught trying to smuggle them in as a ruse.



In the first half of this year, over 870 cases of smuggling related to people's livelihoods were detected by the Customs Service, amounting to over 2 trillion won.



[Lee Myung-gu/Commissioner of the Customs Service: "We aim to more effectively crack down on these issues at the border."]



The Customs Service has launched a response headquarters dedicated to focusing on livelihood crimes.



This is KBS News, Kim Jin-hwa.



