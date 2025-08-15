News 9

Gov't to boost climate reponse

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning has reported a proposal to establish a 'Climate Response Committee' to the presidential office in order to strengthen responses to the climate crisis.

This plan aims to enhance carbon reduction and climate adaptation functions, with the president taking on the role of chairperson directly.

Reporter Lee Seul-ki has the exclusive report.

[Report]

Members of environmental organizations stage a surprise protest.

They are protesting against the Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth Commission for presenting inadequate carbon reduction plans.

["Abolish the basic plan!"]

The Commission was launched in 2022 to oversee carbon reduction policies at a government-wide level.

However, it has struggled with coordination issues among ministries from the beginning and has faced criticism for failing to fulfill its role.

[Hwang In-cheol/Team Leader of Climate and Energy, Green Korea United: "It is difficult for the Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth Commission to perform its role properly. The biggest problem is that the industry’s reduction targets have been lowered."]

It has been confirmed that the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning has reported a proposal to establish a tentatively named 'Climate Response Committee' to replace the Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth Commission.

Unlike the Commission, which had the Prime Minister and a private member as co-chairs, the president will take on the role of chairperson directly.

[Ahn Byeong-ok/Former Vice Minister of Environment: "(Carbon reduction) is a task that cannot be achieved with just general leadership, as it requires the full national capacity. Therefore, the highest level of national leadership is necessary."]

In addition to carbon reduction, the committee will also strengthen its 'climate adaptation' function to prepare responses to the immediate climate crisis, such as heatwaves and heavy rains.

They plan to create an expert advisory group to support climate response research and collect examples of climate crisis damage through a representative group of citizens.

[Cha Ji-ho/Member of the Democratic Party of Korea/Committee Member of the Presidential Committee on Policy Planning: "It is necessary to establish a system in our society that can prevent (climate crisis) damage through close coordination with a control tower. It is important for the Climate Response Committee to establish a much stronger status than the previous Carbon Neutrality and Green Growth Commission."]

Amid criticism that climate and environmental issues are being sidelined in national tasks, attention is focused on what conclusion the presidential office will reach regarding the establishment of the Climate Response Committee.

This is KBS News, Lee Seul-ki.

