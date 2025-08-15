Lee Kang-in shines in Super Cup

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain became the key player in their victory by scoring a valuable equalizer against Tottenham in the UEFA Super Cup.



Despite numerous transfer rumors, Lee Kang-in chose to stay in Paris and has thrown down the gauntlet in the competition for a starting position in the new season.



Reporter Lee Jun-hee reports.



[Report]



Paris, which had no real match experience for a month after the Club World Cup, was shaky from the start.



While the defense was in disarray, they allowed the first goal to Tottenham's Van de Ven, and right after the second half began, they conceded a header to Romero, falling behind 2-0.



Paris made an emergency substitution by bringing in Lee Kang-in to turn the tide.



And with just five minutes left in the match, this substitution paid off.



Lee Kang-in unleashed a powerful left-footed shot right in front of the penalty box, which found the back of Tottenham's net.



With the momentum shifted, Paris equalized with a dramatic goal from Ramos during stoppage time, pushing the match into a penalty shootout.



In the nail-biting penalty shootout, Lee Kang-in once again showcased his composure with his left foot.



Coming out as the fourth kicker, he accurately found the net, playing a crucial role in Paris's first-ever Super Cup victory.



Raising the championship trophy high, Lee Kang-in, who has tasted victory five times in just the year 2025, also shared his outlook for the new season.



Coach Enrique praised Lee Kang-in, the star of the victory, by giving him a warm embrace.



[Luis Enrique/Paris Saint-Germain Coach: "Concalo, Kang-in, Fabian, all of them, they played great and they did great. And we can draw the match and win in the penalty shootout."]



Having scored in the first match of the season, Lee Kang-in is determined to compete for a starting position in the league that kicks off this weekend.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!