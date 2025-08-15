Hanwha catcher's amazing play

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In professional baseball, when we think of great defensive plays, we often picture diving catches by fielders.



Hanwha Eagles catcher Choi Jae-hoon showcased an extraordinary defensive play that delighted the crowd during the 49th sold-out game of the season at the Daejeon home stadium.



Park Jumi reports.



[Report]



A stable defense from Ahn Chi-hong, who becomes stronger when wearing glasses, entertained the packed crowd from the start of the game.



Then, in the 6th inning, the best moment of the game occurred.



With Lotte Giants Hwang Seong-bin facing Ryu Hyun-jin in a two balls, two strikes situation, Ryu threw the deciding pitch, and a mis-hit ball disappeared into Choi Jae-hoon's glove.



How on earth did he catch that?



When we replayed it in slow motion, the foul ball landed on the catcher's pants, and Choi Jae-hoon caught it to make a strikeout.



A rare defensive play by a catcher in professional baseball.



It was literally a strikeout caught with his thigh.



However, ironically, the fielders' defense was disappointing.



In the following situation, Liberato and Lee Jin-young fumbled the ball, allowing Lotte, who had been scoreless throughout the game, to finally score their first run.



With Yoon Dong-hee's timely hit added, Lotte tied the game, making the fielders' defense a regrettable moment.



In the 9th inning, with the score tied at 3-3, Hanwha's bullpen pitcher Kim Seo-hyun faltered again, allowing a lead change and adding to the bullpen's concerns.



Facing a potential loss, Hanwha's Liberato hit a home run in the bottom of the 9th, turning the game around.



This is the moment when Kia's Wisdom hit a grand slam.



After hitting a home run on the 10th, Wisdom hit another home run in the 8th inning, marking his third game.



With Wisdom's multi-home run, along with contributions from Kim Sun-bin, Kim Tae-gun, and Kim Ho-ryeong, Kia put on a refreshing home run show.



KBS News, Park Jumi.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!