Lee vs. Kim: First clash of season
Former KBO teammates Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Ha-seong, who have both become Major League players, are showing outstanding performances side by side.
This weekend, they will face each other for the first time this season.
In a home game for San Francisco, Lee Jung-hoo hits a big ball in the 7th inning.
If the right field had been a smaller park, it would have been a home run.
Nevertheless, he recorded his 10th triple of the season, moving up to 2nd place in the league for this category.
Tampa Bay's Kim Ha-seong also swung his bat vigorously, hitting two singles including a double down the left field line, achieving 2 hits and 3 on-base appearances.
As both players continue to perform well, expectations are rising for their upcoming first matchup of the season.
The Sunday game will be broadcasted by KBS Korea.
