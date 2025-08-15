News 9

President’s Liberation Day speech

[Anchor]

President Lee stated that he would provide appropriate honors for special sacrifices and emphasized the importance of properly remembering and recording the history of the independence struggle.

Regarding Korea-Japan relations, he mentioned that we must face the past but move towards the future.

Next, we have reporter Son Seo-young.

[Report]

President Lee Jae Myung emphasized that thanks to the independence fighters and patriotic ancestors, the Republic of Korea has achieved remarkable accomplishments.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Honoring the sacrifices and dedication of our ancestors is a responsibility we must fulfill as we enjoy freedom and prosperity."]

He promised to provide special honors and to expand the scope of compensation for the families of independence activists.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "We will properly remember and record the history of the independence struggle and create it together with the people."]

He also stated that actions that deny the history of the independence struggle and insult independence activists should not be tolerated.

He emphasized that while we must face the past in Korea-Japan relations, we should also move towards the future.

He described Japan as a neighbor with whom we share a yard and an important partner in economic development.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "Through shuttle diplomacy, we will meet frequently and engage in honest dialogue to seek a future-oriented cooperative relationship with Japan."]

However, he noted that there are still individuals suffering from past issues and urged the Japanese government to make efforts.

[President Lee Jae Myung: "I hope that they will face the painful history of the past and work to ensure that trust between the two countries is not damaged."]

In the previous government's three years, the issue of past history was not mentioned in the Liberation Day speeches.

Meanwhile, President Lee remarked, "Our tumultuous history was a long process leading to the 'Revolution of Light'," and assessed that the spirit of liberation has led to overcoming dictatorship and civil strife.

In his 5,500-character speech, he frequently mentioned light, independence, and peace in that order.

KBS News, Son Seo-young.

