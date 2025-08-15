Kim Jong-un marks Liberation Day

News 9

[Anchor]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un delivered his first public speech on Liberation Day.

He emphasized the close relationship with Russia, and there was no direct mention of South Korea or the United States.

Reporter Ji Hyung-cheol has the details.

[Report]

North Korea also held a celebration for the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day, which they refer to as 'the Day of National Liberation'.

Kim Jong-un took to the podium.

[Korean Central TV: "Our respected Comrade Kim Jong-un delivered a meaningful speech on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of our homeland."]

This is the first time Kim has made a public speech on Liberation Day, and he particularly emphasized the closeness with Russia.

Kim stated that North Korea and Russia are creating a history of justice in the struggle for dignity, sovereignty, and world peace and stability, emphasizing that the strength of North Korea-Russia unity is limitless.

Regarding the international situation, he mentioned that the arrogance of imperialists infringing on the rights and interests of sovereign nations is more serious than ever, but he did not directly mention the United States.

While our government continues its conciliatory approach towards North Korea and seeks to open dialogue, there was no mention of inter-Korean relations or South Korea.

At the same time, there was no mention of hostility towards us or nuclear capabilities, and the expressions used were refined.

[Yang Moo-jin/Professor at the University of North Korean Studies: "If there is a focus on criticizing the U.S. ahead of the U.S.-Russia summit, there are aspects that Russia may be concerned about when strong messages are sent towards the U.S. and South Korea ahead of the Korea-Japan and Korea-U.S. summits."]

Analysts suggest that the emphasis is on internal cohesion rather than external messaging, indicating an intention to observe the upcoming summits.

This is KBS News Ji Hyung-cheol.

