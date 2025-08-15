President gets appointment letter

News 9

[Anchor]

Among the 80 representatives of the people who presented the appointment letters to the president, there were many notable figures.

These included not only those who have achieved remarkable success in various fields but also ordinary citizens who have quietly taken care of their daily lives.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon reports on various aspects of today's event.

[Report]

A circular stage set up in the middle of Gwanghwamun Square, symbolizing the 'Revolution of Light'.

The event began with the National Dance Company's Sin Taepyeongmu to commemorate the 80th anniversary of liberation, and the spirit was heightened with performances by traditional music groups and singers.

After the first part of the event themed 'Light Found Together', President Lee Jae Myung and his wife entered to cheers.

The national appointment ceremony officially began, embodying the voices of citizens against the martial law situation and their hopes for a government of popular sovereignty.

Eighty citizens representing various sectors took to the stage holding 'Light Appointment Letters'.

["To personally deliver the appointment letter to the president we elected ourselves."]

The appointment letters were presented by Mok Jang-kyun, son of independence activist Mok Yeon-wook, Lee Kuk-jong, director of the Armed Forces Daejeon Hospital, film director Heo Ga-young, and Lee Yeon-soo, CEO of NC AI, among others.

As the 80 appointment letters gathered in one place, the 'Light Appointment Letters' were completed.

After President Lee's words of gratitude, the citizens sang the song that resonated during the impeachment rally together.

Former President Moon Jae-in and his wife, as well as the family of former President Roh Moo-hyun, also attended the appointment ceremony today.

Former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye were absent due to health reasons, and the leadership of the People Power Party and the Reform Party also did not attend.

Before the event, President Lee held a dinner for the diplomatic corps in South Korea at the Blue House guesthouse, expressing gratitude for their trust in South Korean democracy.

KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

