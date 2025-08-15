News 9

Cho Kuk released from prison

입력 2025.08.15 (23:01)

[Anchor]

Former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk has completed about eight months of imprisonment as part of a special pardon on Liberation Day.

His first message after being released was a call for the judgment of the People Power Party and the unity of the democratic progressive camp.

From now on, attention will be on former leader Cho Kuk's future political activities.

Oh Dae-seong reports.

[Report]

As the clock struck midnight, the prison doors opened, and former leader Cho Kuk walked out.

He greeted members of the Rebuilding Korea Party and supporters who came to welcome him.

This release comes eight months after he was sentenced to two years in prison for charges related to his children's college entrance exam fraud.

Former leader Cho first expressed his gratitude to President Lee Jae Myung and shared his thoughts on the pardon.

[Cho Kuk/Rebuilding Korea Party Former Leader: "I believe this will be remembered as a symbolic moment marking the end of the prosecutorial dictatorship that has abused its power."]

He also stated, "I am listening to criticism," and "I will embrace both opposition and slander in my political activities."

He expressed his determination to return to politics and outlined his future direction.

[Cho Kuk/Rebuilding Korea Party Former Leader: "The far-right People Power Party must be judged once again. And the democratic progressive camp must unite and cooperate even more."]

Former leader Cho plans to meet with former President Moon Jae-in and other figures from the religious community who helped with the pardon starting next week.

Democratic Party leader Jung Chung-rae said, "I sincerely welcome him," and suggested they meet and talk soon.

The People Power Party criticized him as the epitome of shamelessness that trampled on justice and common sense, and party leadership candidate Ahn Cheol-soo publicly protested at the Liberation Day ceremony.

This is KBS News Oh Dae-seong.

