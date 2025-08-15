President appointed by the people

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Yes, on this Liberation Day, an event symbolizing national sovereignty was held in Gwanghwamun, Seoul.



We will bring you the news of President Lee Jae Myung's "People's Mandate Ceremony" from the field studio.



Here’s anchor Lee Yoon-hee with the story.



[Anchor]



Gwanghwamun Square, a place that has witnessed pivotal moments in Korean history alongside its people, was transformed today into a festive stage to commemorate the 80th anniversary of liberation.



Although the official CAM ceremony has concluded, the excitement remains in the air as the square is still filled with citizens.



Just moments ago, on the circular main stage—symbolizing communication and unity—80 citizen representatives personally presented President Lee Jae Myung with letters of appointment they had written themselves.



Let’s first hear the president’s words of gratitude upon receiving the appointment.



[Report]



On this 80th Liberation Day, when we have regained the light of our stolen sovereignty, I am infinitely honored—and equally burdened with immense responsibility—to receive this appointment infused with the people’s earnest hopes.



Our shared and urgent goal is clear.



It is to build a better country—a nation of dreams and hope, ushering in a new era of happiness for the people.



As we have always done, the ‘People’s Sovereignty Government’ will place the people—the true source of our nation’s strength—at the very heart of the principle and vision of governance.



As the 21st President of the Republic of Korea, I, Lee Jae Myung, vow to faithfully serve the sovereign citizens of this country, relying solely on the people, and moving forward boldly toward a nation where the people are the true owners—and where everyone can be happy.



It is my deepest pride to have been appointed President of the Republic of Korea! And I will surely return that pride to the people in the form of joy and happiness. Thank you.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!