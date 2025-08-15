News 9

Echoes of Liberation Day

[Anchor]

Though the sun was scorching, many citizens took to the streets today (8.15), just as they did 80 years ago, to celebrate the joy of regaining their country.

Reporter Choi Hye-rim met with them.

[Report]

The exhibition hall preserving the old Seodaemun Prison is packed with visitors.

Citizens reflect on the sacrifices of those who gave their lives for the liberation of the homeland.

["If you love your country, you must read its history."]

They wear the clothes of independence activists and loudly shout the words those activists left for future generations.

[Shin Jae-won/Seocho-gu, Seoul: “I tried the torture experience. I went into a prison-like room, closed the door, and took a photo. It was really cramped and dark.”]

In the heart of Seoul, the shouts from 80 years ago echoed once again.

["Long live Korean independence!"]

Descendants of independence activists from overseas rang the Bosingak Bell to relive the joy of that day and sang of liberation in unison.

[Kim Ra-hee & Ko Beom-jun/Gangnam-gu, Seoul: “I was a bit nervous, afraid I might mess up while doing it. I think it was a chance to reflect once again on the meaning of Liberation Day.”]

Foreigners drawn to Korean culture visited Seoul and learned about a history they hadn’t known before.

[Adrian/Tourist from Fiji: “It reminds us of our culture back at home. Our people. So we see how much pride the Korean people have for their country and how much pride they have for liberating against the Japanese."]

In front of a giant Taegeukgi, the square filled with music and dance.

From the prison to the plaza, the shouts and joy from 80 years ago once again filled the streets.

This is Choi Hye-rim, KBS News.

공지·정정

