Kim Keon-hee’s inner circle probed

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Following the first interrogation of former First Lady Kim Keon-hee after her detention, the special counsel team is accelerating investigations into those around her.



KBS has confirmed that Lee Jong-ho, known as Kim’s “account manager,” has requested a face-to-face confrontation with her during questioning.



Meanwhile, Kim Ye-seong, known as her “butler,” could face a detention decision as early as tonight (8.15).



Reporter Lee Ho-jun has more.



[Report]



Lee Jong-ho, former CEO of Blackpearl Invest, known as Kim Keon-hee’s “account manager” during the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation case.



KBS has learned that during questioning by the special counsel, former CEO Lee requested a face-to-face confrontation with Kim when asked about his relationship with her.



Lee reportedly said he would agree to a face-to-face questioning if Kim’s side claimed to know him or claimed they had met more than once.



When asked about the so-called "Yoon Seok Yeol watch," Lee stated, “My wife bought it secondhand for 130,000 won.”



The two exchanged over 40 phone calls and text messages between Sept. and Oct. 2020, and additional contact was confirmed in Apr. 2021.



However, Lee maintains they weren’t personally connected, stating that “I was contacted through an introduction from former Deutsche Motors Chairman Kwon Oh-soo” and “I thought she was an office staff member.”



Meanwhile, Kim Ye-seong, known as Kim Keon-hee’s butler, underwent a detention hearing three days after his arrest.



He is suspected of using his relationship with Kim to receive 184 billion won in improper investments, and the special counsel has requested a detention warrant, accusing him of embezzling over 3.3 billion won out of 4.6 billion won he received in investment funds.



[Kim Ye-seong/Key Figure in “Butler Gate” Scandal: "(Is it true you have no ties to Kim Keon-hee?) … (What’s your response to the alleged quid-pro-quo investment?) …"]



A decision on whether to detain Kim Ye-seong is expected as early as tonight.



This is Lee Ho-jun, KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!