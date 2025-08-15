Korea’s last patriots

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the Japanese colonial period, there were countless young people who risked their lives to reclaim their stolen country.



Now, over 80 years later, as those young people have gradually passed away, only 5 patriotic figures remain alive today.



Here is their story, reported by Kim Gi-hwa.



[Report]



[“Hello sir.”]



Independence fighter O Seong-kyu, who is 103 years old...



[O Seong-kyu/103 years old, Korean Liberation Army: “(How old were you when you joined the Liberation Army?) I was sixteen.”]



During the Japanese colonial period, when the anti-Japanese secret organization he belonged to was discovered by the Japanese, O Seong-kyu, who was a middle school student at the time, walked for twenty days to enlist in the Korean Liberation Army.



The Liberation Army prepared the Eagle Project to infiltrate the country in collaboration with the U.S. Office of Strategic Services (OSS).



O Seong-kyu was selected as an agent and received training in wireless communication, but the operation could not be executed due to Japan's defeat.



Having lived in Japan, O Seong-kyu returned to his homeland in 2023, wishing to spend his final days in his country.



[O Seong-kyu/Then 101 years old/Korean Liberation Army: “I am overwhelmed with emotion and cannot express it in words. Thank you.”]



Lee Seok-kyu, who formed the anti-Japanese secret society Mudeung Reading Society as a 17-year-old student.



[Lee Seok-kyu/100 years old/Student Independence Activist: “I wanted to understand, ‘Why were we robbed of our country by Japan?’”]



He was caught by the Japanese while distributing leaflets wishing for independence and leading student protests, enduring harsh imprisonment and torture.



[Lee Seok-kyu/100 years old/Student Independence Activist: “When I think that our activities contributed to our liberation, I feel a sense of fulfillment. It was not in vain.”]



Kim Young-gwan, who escaped from the Japanese army at the age of 22 and joined the Korean Liberation Army, is now a 102-year-old veteran.



Having also authored books related to the Liberation Army, Kim states that he would make the same choice if he could go back.



[Kim Young-gwan/102 years old/Korean Liberation Army: “The Liberation Army will never die and will live on forever with the motherland.”]



In the face of indifferent time, only 5 patriotic figures remain alive today.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



