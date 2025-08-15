News 9

Independence activities in Taiwan

[Anchor]

There are our Korean youths who fought for independence in Taiwan.

The act of independence activist Jo Myung-ha, who threw a poisoned dagger at the Emperor's father-in-law, has been investigated by special correspondent Kim Hyo-shin.

[Report]

In 1928, during the painful period of Japanese colonial rule, the Emperor's father-in-law and Army General Kuninomiya Kuniyoshi visited Taichung City in central Taiwan for an inspection.

Seizing this opportunity, 23-year-old Korean youth Jo Myung-ha threw a poisoned dagger, which grazed Kuninomiya's neck.

At the time, it caused a stir, but as time passed, it was forgotten in Taiwan as a matter of another country.

A plaque indicating the historical site was only installed nearly 90 years later, after efforts from civilians.

[Kim Sang-ho/Chairman of Jo Myung-ha Research Association: "For over ten years, we had various contacts with the Taichung City government, but we kept receiving unsatisfactory responses like 'Why should we do this for foreigners?'..."]

The site of the prison in Taipei City, where Jo left his last words, "I will continue to fight for independence in the afterlife," has only one wall remaining, while the rest has crumbled.

There are no traces of Jo Myung-ha.

In Taiwan, the Kuomintang government, which supported our independence movement in the past, has moved, and while related materials are stored, active research is lacking.

A recent discovery of the 1943 "Independence Army Training Journal," which confirmed military training results and activities of the independence army, is a recent achievement that has shed light on the sacrifices of the forgotten independence activists.

[Hwang Je-jeong/Special Advisor to the Chairman of the Kuomintang: "If more young scholars and students can access these materials, our next generation will be able to cultivate a shared memory."]

It is still not accurately confirmed how many materials related to our independence movement remain in Taiwan.

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Taipei.

