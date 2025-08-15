News 9

S. Korea, Japan youth views in 2025

[Anchor]

Yes, as you saw in the opinion polls, there are differences in perception depending on the generation.

So, what are the thoughts of the future generations who will shape and lead the Korea-Japan relationship? We heard directly from Seoul and Tokyo.

Reporter Yoon Bom-i has the story.

[Report]

In 2025, Seoul.

Now, 80 years after liberation, Japanese culture has become a part of daily life.

[Woo Ji-hyo/13 years old & Kim Min-seo/14 years old: "I've been exposed to Japan a lot since I was young, so I don't have such negative perception."]

Japanese animation ranks high in movie ticket sales.

[Jeon Jun-ho/20 years old & Kim Min-yu/20 years old: "There's an animation called Demon Slayer coming out, and I've watched a lot of those kind of stuff... However, I still think there are social conflicts between Korea and Japan."]

As the waves of the Taegukgi flutter before Liberation Day, the feelings of the youth towards Japan are complex.

Culturally, they have become closer.

[Lim Soo-min & Kang Min-ji/University students: "Actually, I went to Uniqlo today, and as we both like each other's cultures and are moving in a better direction, (Japan) should apologize quickly..."]

There are also opinions that more time is needed for the wounds to heal.

[Cha Jun/28 years old: "Japan still has shortcomings regarding historical awareness, and what is wrong is wrong. They should apologize for what needs to be apologized for..."]

In 2025, Tokyo.

K-pop is playing in the streets, and from cosmetics to restaurants, there is a noticeable fondness for Korean culture everywhere.

[Ijima Miu/23 years old: "I often listen to Korean K-POP, like TWICE and NiziU."]

However, some do not know much about the past.

[Aoki Kosei/20 years old: "My favorite Korean food is samgyeopsal. I eat it often at home. (Have you heard about the comfort women issue or forced labor issue?) No, I haven't."]

Young visitors to the Yasukuni Shrine, where war criminals are enshrined, suggest to leave the past behind.

[Koizumi Hiroshi/35 years old: "(The history) issue between Korea and Japan cannot be resolved. Most of the parties involved have already passed away."]

On the other hand, there are Japanese students who stood by the comfort women victims despite the bad weather.

[Kadaya Matomoki/21 years old: "(In Japan) Aug. 15 is often recognized as the day we lost the war. We need to know more about Japan's colonial rule..."]

80 years after liberation, the worlds of Demon Slayer, the Wednesday protests, TWICE, and Yasukuni are intertwined.

This is KBS News, Yoon Bom-i reporting.

