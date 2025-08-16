K-pop sweeps the world

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



K-culture, and among it, K-pop, is our core cultural product enjoyed by the world together.



From a country that was once crazy about American pop, we have now become a nation that excites the world.



K-pop is also setting various remarkable records.



Reporter Kim Hyun-soo has more.



[Report]



The King of Pop, Michael Jackson, and the 1990s new generation icon, New Kids On The Block.



The young generation was thrilled by the rare visit of pop stars to Korea.



We, who were once devoted to pop culture, began to open new paths, and in less than 20 years, K-pop from Korea has conquered the world.



The popularity of K-pop stars can also be seen through the records set during their global performances.



BLACKPINK set a record for selling out two concerts at the LA Stadium, the first girl group to do so.



The group Stray Kids has performed in 34 countries, circling the globe seven times in two years.



[Changbin/Stray Kids member: "I can feel how powerful K-pop is on the global stage right now."]



With various 'firsts' such as the first entry of a K-pop artist into the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the UK, they are moving global fandoms.



[Bianca Brocco/Stray Kids fan: "I just want to say thank you for coming to France."]



From a country that once adored others to a nation now adored itself, the wave of K-pop continues to sweep across the world today.



This is KBS News, Kim Hyun-soo.



