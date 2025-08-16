News 9

Liberation Day honored in baseball

[Anchor]

Today, on the 80th anniversary of Liberation, meaningful events took place at the professional baseball stadiums as well.

At the Jamsil Baseball Stadium, where Doosan's home game was held, the Declaration of Independence was proclaimed.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu reports.

[Report]

As the large Taegeukgi entered the Jamsil Baseball Stadium ahead of Doosan's home game, an event reenacting the reading of the Declaration of Independence took place.

[Declaration of Independence: "We declare that we are an independent nation of Joseon and that we are the sovereign people of Joseon. We proclaim this to the world, emphasizing the great cause of human equality...."]

Soon after, a musical performance themed on Liberation was held on the ground, and the images of independence activists, including Yu Gwan-sun, were brought back to life using AI technology on the electronic display board.

The entrance of the players was also made more meaningful with the presence of the families of independence activists.

In addition, meaningful events such as ceremonial first pitches by descendants of independence activists took place at five professional baseball stadiums, reminding everyone of the significance of Liberation.

In Sajik, Lotte, who is on a six-game losing streak, faced Samsung, who is on a five-game losing streak, on a narrow bridge.

Starting pitcher Lee Min-seok struggled from the beginning, and the defense did not help either.

In the second inning, a throw from the catcher went behind, and a throw from the center fielder went into the dugout, resulting in an unexpected score donation.

With the third-place Lotte continuing to show lackluster performance in August, their chances of making it to the fall baseball playoffs are becoming uncertain.

Song Sung-mun, who signed a six-year, 12 billion won multi-year contract with Kiwoom, recorded both a stolen base and a home run, achieving the milestone of 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases for the first time in his career, becoming the 58th player in history to do so.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

