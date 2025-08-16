News 9

39% expect better Korea-Japan tie

입력 2025.08.16 (00:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Responses indicating that the Korea-Japan relationship will remain as it is or improve were more prevalent than those predicting it will worsen.

While the most urgent task identified was resolving historical issues, the majority agreed that economic and security cooperation should be pursued separately.

Next, we have reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

"To promote future-oriented development in Korea-Japan relations" is one of the goals set by the Lee Jae Myung government.

What do the citizens think about the future of the two countries?

In this government, 39% responded that Korea-Japan relations will improve, which is more than double the number predicting it will worsen.

However, 38% also responded that "there will be no change."

As for the most urgent task in Korea-Japan relations, one in three identified "resolving historical issues," followed by strengthening economic cooperation and enhancing security cooperation in response to North Korea's nuclear threats.

On the other hand, 81% agreed that economic and security cooperation should be prioritized separately from historical issues, known as the "two-track approach."

Only 17% disagreed with this approach.

In the context of strengthening Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, the responses indicating that strengthening Korea-Japan military cooperation is necessary were more than double those who said it is not needed.

[Doo Jin-ho/Director of Eurasia Research Center: "Considering the establishment of deterrence against North Korea and comprehensive threats, if Korea and Japan gradually conduct military training together, it can significantly drive Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation..."]

This survey was conducted by KBS in collaboration with Hankook Research, targeting 1,005 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide through telephone interviews over four days starting from the 11th, with a response rate of 15.2% and a margin of error of ±3.1%p at a 95% confidence level.

KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 39% expect better Korea-Japan tie
    • 입력 2025-08-16 00:22:59
    News 9
[Anchor]

Responses indicating that the Korea-Japan relationship will remain as it is or improve were more prevalent than those predicting it will worsen.

While the most urgent task identified was resolving historical issues, the majority agreed that economic and security cooperation should be pursued separately.

Next, we have reporter Jo Hye-jin.

[Report]

"To promote future-oriented development in Korea-Japan relations" is one of the goals set by the Lee Jae Myung government.

What do the citizens think about the future of the two countries?

In this government, 39% responded that Korea-Japan relations will improve, which is more than double the number predicting it will worsen.

However, 38% also responded that "there will be no change."

As for the most urgent task in Korea-Japan relations, one in three identified "resolving historical issues," followed by strengthening economic cooperation and enhancing security cooperation in response to North Korea's nuclear threats.

On the other hand, 81% agreed that economic and security cooperation should be prioritized separately from historical issues, known as the "two-track approach."

Only 17% disagreed with this approach.

In the context of strengthening Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, the responses indicating that strengthening Korea-Japan military cooperation is necessary were more than double those who said it is not needed.

[Doo Jin-ho/Director of Eurasia Research Center: "Considering the establishment of deterrence against North Korea and comprehensive threats, if Korea and Japan gradually conduct military training together, it can significantly drive Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation..."]

This survey was conducted by KBS in collaboration with Hankook Research, targeting 1,005 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide through telephone interviews over four days starting from the 11th, with a response rate of 15.2% and a margin of error of ±3.1%p at a 95% confidence level.

KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.
조혜진
조혜진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘김건희 집사’ 김예성 구속영장 발부<br>…“증거인멸·도망 염려”

[속보] ‘김건희 집사’ 김예성 구속영장 발부…“증거인멸·도망 염려”
[한일여론조사] “일본에 호감” 52%…“과거사 반성 부족” 80%

[한일여론조사] “일본에 호감” 52%…“과거사 반성 부족” 80%
“독립투쟁 역사 제대로 기억”…한일관계, 과거 직시하되 미래로

“독립투쟁 역사 제대로 기억”…한일관계, 과거 직시하되 미래로
일 총리 ‘반성’ 언급…유력 총리 후보들은 야스쿠니 참배

일 총리 ‘반성’ 언급…유력 총리 후보들은 야스쿠니 참배
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.