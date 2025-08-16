39% expect better Korea-Japan tie

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Responses indicating that the Korea-Japan relationship will remain as it is or improve were more prevalent than those predicting it will worsen.



While the most urgent task identified was resolving historical issues, the majority agreed that economic and security cooperation should be pursued separately.



Next, we have reporter Jo Hye-jin.



[Report]



"To promote future-oriented development in Korea-Japan relations" is one of the goals set by the Lee Jae Myung government.



What do the citizens think about the future of the two countries?



In this government, 39% responded that Korea-Japan relations will improve, which is more than double the number predicting it will worsen.



However, 38% also responded that "there will be no change."



As for the most urgent task in Korea-Japan relations, one in three identified "resolving historical issues," followed by strengthening economic cooperation and enhancing security cooperation in response to North Korea's nuclear threats.



On the other hand, 81% agreed that economic and security cooperation should be prioritized separately from historical issues, known as the "two-track approach."



Only 17% disagreed with this approach.



In the context of strengthening Korea-U.S.-Japan cooperation, the responses indicating that strengthening Korea-Japan military cooperation is necessary were more than double those who said it is not needed.



[Doo Jin-ho/Director of Eurasia Research Center: "Considering the establishment of deterrence against North Korea and comprehensive threats, if Korea and Japan gradually conduct military training together, it can significantly drive Korea-U.S.-Japan security cooperation..."]



This survey was conducted by KBS in collaboration with Hankook Research, targeting 1,005 men and women aged 18 and older nationwide through telephone interviews over four days starting from the 11th, with a response rate of 15.2% and a margin of error of ±3.1%p at a 95% confidence level.



KBS News, Jo Hye-jin.



