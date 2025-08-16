News 9

Korea: World's cultural capital

[Anchor]

The culture we have created, K-Culture, has grown to an unbelievable extent, making South Korea the center of world culture.

Reporter Kim Sang-hyeop reports on the status of K-Culture, which is leading the world.

[Report]

The Billboard chart, a benchmark for global pop music.

This week's number one is "Golden," the theme song of K-Pop Demon Hunters.

This song has been in the rankings for 41 weeks.

With a cumulative view count of 700 million, Korean dramas are no longer just ours.

[Eleanor Vance/American tourist: "It's my first time. I literally never want to leave. It's the most beautiful place I've ever seen."]

It has become the first country to premiere major Hollywood blockbuster films.

[Scarlett Johansson/Actress: "I'm so excited to be back here. I wish I had more time to be here this morning. I just ended up going to buy a bunch of makeup."]

["Maybe happy ending!"]

Additionally, with K-Musicals winning six Tony Awards, K-Culture has become a so-called 'hot-selling product' that other countries are eyeing.

[Kim Seong-soo/Cultural critic: "Looking at the success of 'K-Pop Demon Hunters,' an enormous market has opened up. The global standard is now K-Content...."]

With the K-Culture market size approaching 300 trillion won, the culture that the Japanese colonial rule tried to eradicate is now changing the flow of world culture as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of our liberation.

This is KBS News, Kim Sang-hyeop.

