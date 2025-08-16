Son tops global jersey sales

동영상 고정 취소

Scenes of Son Heung-min practicing his shooting have been revealed as he joins Major League Soccer's LAFC.



Son Heung-min, who has made a significant impact on the American soccer market, has also topped the global jersey sales.



Son Heung-min appears at the LAFC training ground and takes a powerful shot.



When the ball doesn't go in, Son Heung-min covers his face with his hands.



This time, after successfully scoring with a left-footed shot, applause can be heard from those around him.



Now, he attempts a knuckleball shot from a bit further away!



His teammates are amazed by the trajectory of the shot, gesturing and expressing their admiration.



LAFC co-chairman Thorrington boasted, "Son Heung-min's jersey has been the best-selling across all sports worldwide over the past week."



With Son Heung-min's first starting appearance expected this Sunday in New England, the ticket price for his home debut on the 31st has skyrocketed from $300 to $1,500, which is about 2.08 million won.



