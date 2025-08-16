Trump and Putin hold summit

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Can the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has lasted for over three years, be stopped?



The long-anticipated summit between the United States and Russia took place today.



As Trump put it, it ended without a deal.



The question of whether the war will end has been passed to President Zelensky, stating that it depends on Ukraine.



While the prospects for a ceasefire are once again shrouded in uncertainty, this meeting does hold some significance.



Today’s (Aug. 16th) 9 o'clock news begins with the story of the US-Russia summit held in Alaska.



First, we go to Washington with our correspondent Kim Kyung-soo.



[Report]



As Russian President Putin's private jet arrived in Alaska, US B-2 bombers and fighter jets performed a flyover in welcome.



The leaders of the United States and Russia, meeting for the first time in six years, greeted each other as if they were old friends.



However, the talks between the two leaders ended early, in less than three hours, and the anticipated ceasefire proposal for the Ukraine war was not agreed upon.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "We've made some headway. So there's no deal until there's a deal."]



However, Russia's statement agreeing to guarantee Ukraine's security suggests that both countries have made significant progress towards conditions for stopping the war.



[Vladimir Putin/President of Russia: "President Trump said that Ukraine's security must be guaranteed, and I agree."]



President Trump also stated on his social media that a peace agreement to end the war, rather than a simple ceasefire, is the best outcome.



He added that the decision on whether to reach this agreement lies with President Zelensky of Ukraine.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "It is not for me to negotiate a deal for Ukraine. But I can certainly set the table to negotiate the deal."]



Trump's remarks suggest that the territorial issues and Ukraine's sovereignty are included in the peace negotiations being discussed by the US and Russia.



This is Kim Kyung-soo from KBS News in Washington.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!