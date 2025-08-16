News 9

Zelensky to visit U.S. Aug. 18

[Anchor]

The high expectations for this meeting were initially due to the extraordinary protocol displayed by the U.S., including the presidential vehicle on the red carpet.

However, expectations fell short, and now we can only hope for the upcoming one-on-one meeting between Trump and Zelensky on the 18th.

How did the meeting between the two leaders come to fruition? Here’s reporter Ahn Da-young.

[Report]

President Trump immediately spoke with President Zelensky on the phone while on his private plane returning to Washington.

They agreed that the two leaders would meet at the White House on the 18th.

President Zelensky stated on social media that they would discuss all details necessary to end the war.

If the issue of the Russian-occupied areas in eastern Ukraine comes to the negotiation table, President Zelensky will have to choose between territorial defense and ending the war.

President Trump indicated that he would cut off support if President Zelensky does not reach an agreement.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say no, because Biden handed out money like it was candy, and Europe gave a lot of money."]

There are also assessments that ultimately, President Putin will be the winner in this negotiation process.

This is because he has escaped international isolation through the U.S.-Russia summit and can avoid additional economic sanctions from the U.S.

[Clemens Fischer/Political Scientist, University of Cologne: "Putin got what he wanted. He is back on the stage. He could meet the rest of the Western world ."]

The lavish hospitality on the red carpet and the special treatment of President Putin, including riding in President Trump's vehicle, starkly contrasted with the cold reception President Zelensky received at the White House last February.

This is Ahn Da-young reporting from Paris for KBS News.

