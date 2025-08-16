Kim Keon-hee’s ‘Butler’ arrested

동영상 고정 취소





[Anchor]



Mr. Kim Ye-seong, who has been identified as an associate of Kim Keon-hee, has been arrested.



Mr. Kim is also a businessman suspected of attracting an investment of over 10 billion won from a large corporation. The special prosecutor's office suspects that Kim's ability to attract such a large investment is linked to Mrs. Kim.



Mrs. Kim will appear before the special prosecutor's office for the second time after her arrest on the 18th.



Lee Hyung-kwan reports.



[Report]



Mr. Kim Ye-seong, a key figure in the 'Housekeeper Gate' scandal, has been detained.



The court deemed there was a risk of evidence destruction and flight.



[Kim Ye-seong/'Butler Gate' suspect: "(Are you really not related to Kim Keon-hee?)…."]



The Butler Gate involves allegations that a rental car company, in which Mr. Kim participated in its establishment, received an investment of 18.4 billion won from large corporations like HS Hyosung, despite being in a state of capital impairment, and that Mr. Kim embezzled 4.6 billion won of that amount under a borrowed name. The current warrant only includes allegations that Mr. Kim embezzled about 3.3 billion won.



The special prosecutor's office plans to verify whether Mr. Kim utilized Mrs. Kim's connections while attracting investments and whether he shared the embezzled money with her.



Before his arrest, Mr. Kim stated in an interview with KBS that after receiving the 4.6 billion won investment, he was contacted by Mrs. Kim and was investigated by the Office of the Secretary to the President for Public Office Discipline.



[Kim Ye-seong/'Butler Gate' suspect: "(Mrs. Kim) said, 'I heard rumors that you made some money, so if you get a call from there, go and be investigated.'"]



In particular, the special prosecutor's office believes that Mr. Kim may have grievances against Mrs. Kim's family and could provide related statements after his arrest.



[Kim Ye-seong/'Butler Gate' suspect: "(Mrs. Kim) has a personality that if she lends money, she insists on collecting even a single 10 won coin. (Former President Yoon) did not receive the special prosecutor's investigation related to Mrs. Kim during his term…."]



The next investigation of Mrs. Kim, who has been arrested, is scheduled for 10 a.m. on the 18th, but it is highly likely that she will exercise her right to refuse to testify again.



KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!