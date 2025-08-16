MOJ denies Yoon’s health claim

동영상 고정 취소

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice has officially responded to the health issues of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has been refusing to attend court hearings.



They stated that the claims made by his legal team about him being at risk of losing his eyesight are not true. Let's hear from reporter Lee Se-jung about the basis for this statement.



[Report]



Since his re-arrest last month, former President Yoon Suk Yeol has refused to attend the insurrection trial, the special prosecutor's investigation, and the execution of the arrest warrant, except for one instance where he appeared in person for the detention review.



He claims that he submitted a medical certificate to the court and the detention center, citing a 'risk of losing his eyesight' as the reason.



[Song Jin-ho/Attorney for Yoon Suk Yeol/On the 7th: "(His health is) in a quite bad state. He is having difficulty sitting for long periods during the investigation."]



Lawmaker Na Kyung-won from the People Power Party also stated, "He is in a state of risk of losing his eyesight, and he was handcuffed and wore an electronic ankle bracelet during the medical examination," claiming it is "human rights oppression and political retaliation."



The Ministry of Justice has countered these claims.



They announced to the media, "It is difficult to view his health condition as very poor, and the assertion of a risk of losing his eyesight is not true," adding, "He is receiving appropriate medical care, including two external medical consultations."



They explained that the use of handcuffs is a "standard procedure as stipulated by law during external medical consultations."



The Ministry of Justice also suspended Yoon's 'private attorney meetings,' deeming them a privilege.



The head of the Seoul Detention Center was replaced due to failures in executing the arrest.



The next trial regarding the insurrection charges is scheduled for the 18th, and the court has previously stated, "Any disadvantages incurred from non-attendance will be borne entirely by the defendant, former President Yoon."



This is KBS News, Lee Se-jung.



