Political row over Aug. 15 event

입력 2025.08.16 (23:57)

[Anchor]

The political arena was noisy today (Aug. 16) regarding the commemorative event held yesterday (Aug. 15) to mark the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day.

The Democratic Party criticized the scene of the protest by Congressman Ahn Cheol-soo as a 'political show,' while the People Power Party downplayed it, calling President Lee Jae Myung's national appointment ceremony a 'self-congratulatory show.'

Jung Sae-bae reports.

[Report]

Congressman Ahn Cheol-soo of the People Power Party staged a protest against the 'pardon of Cho Kuk and Youn Mee-hyang' during the Liberation Day celebration.

The Democratic Party directly hit back, calling it a 'political show' for the party leader election.

They also claimed that the People Power Party is no different from pro-Japanese collaborators, as they condone and support martial law and insurrection, insisting that they must be eradicated.

[Baek Seung-a/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "Why do those who have the courage to insult with picket protests, sit-ins, and outrageous remarks even on the Liberation Day remain silent and bow down in front of Yoon Suk Yeol and Kim Keon-hee?"]

The People Power Party targeted President Lee Jae Myung's national appointment ceremony.

They criticized it as a 'self-congratulatory show' that wasted taxpayers' money, claiming it turned Liberation Day, which should unify the people, into a divisive half-hearted national holiday.

[Choi Eun-seok/People Power Party Spokesperson: "It would be more accurate to describe it as a 'representative of the faction' who only takes care of 'my side,' such as pushing through the pardon of Youn Mee-hyang and placing the president's legal team in 'key positions without hearings."]

The Reform Party also joined in criticizing President Lee, stating that instead of a political pardon that undermines the meaning of liberation, there should be a focus on restoring people's livelihoods and promoting unity.

Meanwhile, Cho Kuk, the former leader of the Rebuilding Korea Party, who was released due to the special pardon on Liberation Day, has started to resume political activities by posting on social media for two consecutive days.

This is KBS News Jung Sae-bae.

