Lawmaker admits to nominee trading

Lee Choon-suak, a member of the National Assembly, was captured on camera trading stocks on his mobile phone during a parliamentary session and has undergone about 7 hours of police questioning.



He has changed his previous stance of denying any proxy trading and has partially acknowledged the allegations.



However, he reportedly denied the suspicion of using undisclosed information for stock trading. Reporter Choo Jae-hoon has covered the details of the investigation.



[Report]



After midnight, Lee Choon-suak exits the police station.



This was the first time he was summoned for questioning since the controversy over 'nominee stock trading' erupted.



It is understood that during the approximately 7-hour investigation, he partially acknowledged the allegations of nominee trading.



[Lee Choon-suak/Independent Member of the National Assembly/Early yesterday morning: "I deeply apologize to the public for causing controversy, and I have sincerely participated in the investigation today and will continue to do so."]



The scene of Lee trading stocks under the name of his aide was captured on the 4th.



Until the next day, he stated that he had never engaged in nominee stock trading.



[Lee Choon-suak/Former Chair of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee/On the 5th: "What I posted on social media is all there is. It will be revealed in the investigation."]



However, a dedicated police investigation team was immediately formed, and searches were conducted at Lee's home and National Assembly office.



Additionally, the individual whose stock account was used, an aide named Cha, who was questioned by the police earlier, acknowledged the allegations, making it difficult for Lee to continue denying the existence of nominee trading.



Lee, however, is reported to have denied the suspicion of using undisclosed information obtained through his work.



[Lee Choon-suak/Independent Member of the National Assembly/Early yesterday morning: "(There are claims that you used internal information from the government committee.) I have participated in the investigation sincerely."]



The police plan to investigate the credibility of the statements based on the materials seized from Lee's office and home.



This is KBS News, Choo Jae-hoon.



