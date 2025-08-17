News 9

3 dead in Yeosu ship fire

입력 2025.08.17 (00:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

You can see large ships engulfed in flames; a ship fire has occurred at Sinbuk Port in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do.

Before this news, we will go to the site of a landslide at a school construction site.

Shin Soo-bin reports.

[Report]

A long drainage pipe is left unattended in front of the school building, and piles of dirt are stacked along the drainage ditch.

Around 10 AM today (Aug. 16), soil collapsed onto two workers who were conducting drainage work here.

As a result of this accident, a man in his 50s died, and a man in his 60s was injured.

[Accident Victim: "The two of us went down, and I was holding on to both sides, but that person was completely buried, and I was half buried."]

The police are reviewing whether to apply charges of negligent homicide against the construction company and others involved.

A red flame is rising from a ship on the sea.

The crew members are moving over the wall to the coast guard vessel.

A fire broke out this morning on a large oil product tanker and a small cargo ship docked at Sinbuk Port in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do, and it was extinguished after 7 hours.

[Accident Witness: "Suddenly, flames shot up. I saw a lot of smoke rising."]

As a result of this fire, the captain of the cargo ship in his 50s died, and two Myanmar crew members on the tanker suffered burns.

In the hot weather, a vacationer in his 40s drowned at a beach in Goseong, Gangwon-do.

A suspect in an arson case that resulted in 15 casualties gets out of a police car wearing a hat.

["(Do you admit to the arson charge?) ... Was there an intention?"]

This man is accused of setting fire to a cart of waste in the parking lot of a multi-family house in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, on the night of the 12th.

The Seoul Northern District Court issued a detention warrant for the man this evening.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • 3 dead in Yeosu ship fire
    • 입력 2025-08-17 00:43:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

You can see large ships engulfed in flames; a ship fire has occurred at Sinbuk Port in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do.

Before this news, we will go to the site of a landslide at a school construction site.

Shin Soo-bin reports.

[Report]

A long drainage pipe is left unattended in front of the school building, and piles of dirt are stacked along the drainage ditch.

Around 10 AM today (Aug. 16), soil collapsed onto two workers who were conducting drainage work here.

As a result of this accident, a man in his 50s died, and a man in his 60s was injured.

[Accident Victim: "The two of us went down, and I was holding on to both sides, but that person was completely buried, and I was half buried."]

The police are reviewing whether to apply charges of negligent homicide against the construction company and others involved.

A red flame is rising from a ship on the sea.

The crew members are moving over the wall to the coast guard vessel.

A fire broke out this morning on a large oil product tanker and a small cargo ship docked at Sinbuk Port in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do, and it was extinguished after 7 hours.

[Accident Witness: "Suddenly, flames shot up. I saw a lot of smoke rising."]

As a result of this fire, the captain of the cargo ship in his 50s died, and two Myanmar crew members on the tanker suffered burns.

In the hot weather, a vacationer in his 40s drowned at a beach in Goseong, Gangwon-do.

A suspect in an arson case that resulted in 15 casualties gets out of a police car wearing a hat.

["(Do you admit to the arson charge?) ... Was there an intention?"]

This man is accused of setting fire to a cart of waste in the parking lot of a multi-family house in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, on the night of the 12th.

The Seoul Northern District Court issued a detention warrant for the man this evening.

This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.
신수빈
신수빈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

트럼프·푸틴 ‘노딜 회담’…“합의 여부는 젤렌스키에 <br>달려”

트럼프·푸틴 ‘노딜 회담’…“합의 여부는 젤렌스키에 달려”
젤렌스키 18일 방미…회담 승자는 푸틴?

젤렌스키 18일 방미…회담 승자는 푸틴?
‘집사’ 김예성 구속…“김건희, <br>10원도 돌려받는 성격”

‘집사’ 김예성 구속…“김건희, 10원도 돌려받는 성격”
윤 전 대통령 실명? “사실과 달라” vs “진단서 제출”

윤 전 대통령 실명? “사실과 달라” vs “진단서 제출”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.