3 dead in Yeosu ship fire

[Anchor]



You can see large ships engulfed in flames; a ship fire has occurred at Sinbuk Port in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do.



Before this news, we will go to the site of a landslide at a school construction site.



Shin Soo-bin reports.



[Report]



A long drainage pipe is left unattended in front of the school building, and piles of dirt are stacked along the drainage ditch.



Around 10 AM today (Aug. 16), soil collapsed onto two workers who were conducting drainage work here.



As a result of this accident, a man in his 50s died, and a man in his 60s was injured.



[Accident Victim: "The two of us went down, and I was holding on to both sides, but that person was completely buried, and I was half buried."]



The police are reviewing whether to apply charges of negligent homicide against the construction company and others involved.



A red flame is rising from a ship on the sea.



The crew members are moving over the wall to the coast guard vessel.



A fire broke out this morning on a large oil product tanker and a small cargo ship docked at Sinbuk Port in Yeosu, Jeollanam-do, and it was extinguished after 7 hours.



[Accident Witness: "Suddenly, flames shot up. I saw a lot of smoke rising."]



As a result of this fire, the captain of the cargo ship in his 50s died, and two Myanmar crew members on the tanker suffered burns.



In the hot weather, a vacationer in his 40s drowned at a beach in Goseong, Gangwon-do.



A suspect in an arson case that resulted in 15 casualties gets out of a police car wearing a hat.



["(Do you admit to the arson charge?) ... Was there an intention?"]



This man is accused of setting fire to a cart of waste in the parking lot of a multi-family house in Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, on the night of the 12th.



The Seoul Northern District Court issued a detention warrant for the man this evening.



This is KBS News, Shin Soo-bin.



