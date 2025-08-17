News 9

China hosts Robot Sports Festival

[Anchor]

There is nothing they can't do, from kickboxing to soccer and athletics.

This time, it's news about robots in China participating in a sports event.

Each showcased their special skills, demonstrating their technology, but above all, their determination to win drew cheers from the audience.

This is Kim Min-jung reporting from Beijing.

[Report]

During the 1,500-meter athletics event, a robot lost one of its arms.

Despite wobbling, it did not give up and ultimately crossed the finish line, earning applause from the crowd.

The robot striker on the soccer field, though slow, successfully evaded two defenders with precise movements and scored a goal.

There was even a dance team performing synchronized moves to music.

Although their movements were still a bit clumsy, occasionally eliciting laughter from the audience, the sports event featuring over 500 humanoid robots from 16 countries was a place to confirm expectations for robotic technology that will accompany human daily life.

[Zhao Wenzhin/3x3 Soccer Game Participant: "The opposing team is probably just as skilled as us. Right now, all the robots are competing completely autonomously."]

In addition to these sports competitions, there were also events checking the practical applications of robots in actual industrial sites and homes.

As they meticulously sorted items to assist, young audience members imagined a future with robots.

[Wei Baoluo/Audience Member: "I enjoy planting flowers, so I want to develop a robot that can plant flowers with me."]

Many university student teams majoring in engineering also participated in this robot sports event, shedding light on the future prospects of technology.

Chinese media expressed expectations that this competition would lead to the full commercialization of robots.

This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.

