Tobacco: Cause of cancer

[Anchor]

The result of 45 years of heavy smoking has been fatal.

He lost his voice and had one lung removed.

This is the story of a man in his 70s.

So, are other organs in the body that are not directly exposed to cigarette smoke safe?

Let's hear the warnings from the experts.

Reporter Yoo Kwang-seok has the story.

[Report]

71-year-old Shim Gi-yong produces sound through a vibrating artificial larynx placed on his neck.

This is because he cannot breathe through his nose and mouth after having his cancerous larynx removed.

A tube is inserted into his neck, serving as an air passage.

This is the result of smoking for 45 years.

[Shim Gi-yong/71 years old/Laryngeal cancer surgery/Artificial larynx voice: "When I spoke with the artificial larynx, the shopkeeper said, 'I've never heard such a sound, what is it?' I told him, 'I became like this because I smoked,' and he said he would make his husband quit smoking right away..."]

Currently, smokers have a 7-fold increased risk of developing laryngeal cancer compared to non-smokers.

The risk of lung cancer also increases by 4 times.

[Yoo Chang-hwan/Director of Otolaryngology, National Cancer Center: "Cigarette smoke directly irritates the cell mucosa, causing DNA damage, which leads to cell mutations and eventually progresses to cancer."]

Even if cigarette smoke does not pass directly, it is not a safe zone.

The risk of bladder cancer increases by 3 times, and the risks of oral cancer, esophageal cancer, stomach cancer, and colon cancer are about 2 times higher.

[Kim Yeol/Director of External Cooperation, National Cancer Center/Family Medicine: "Harmful substances, chemicals, and carcinogens in the cigarette smoke inhaled into the lungs dissolve into the blood through the microvessels of the alveoli, and as the blood flows throughout the body, it increases the risk of atherosclerosis and cancer in various organs."]

On the other hand, quitting smoking continuously reduces the risk of cancer and mortality.

[Shim Gi-yong/71 years old/Laryngeal cancer surgery: "I quit smoking right after I was diagnosed with laryngeal cancer. Before regretting it, one must be aware, but many smokers seem to be unaware of that."]

A major culprit that increases cancer risk in almost all body organs.

Quitting smoking can eliminate the common root cause.

This is KBS News, Yoo Kwang-seok.

