Future of Korea-Japan relations

As we mark the 80th anniversary of Liberation, one issue that cannot be overlooked is Korea-Japan relations.



Coincidentally, President Lee Jae Myung will visit Japan starting on the 23rd to hold a summit with Prime Minister Ishiba.



This is the first time our president has chosen Japan as the first country for a bilateral summit since taking office.



The relationship between Korea and Japan is at a turning point, as we consider whether we can move beyond past pains and conflicts towards a truly future-oriented relationship.



Reporter Kim Kyung-jin has gathered insights from experts on potential solutions.



[Report]



With no time difference and close proximity, Japan is a neighboring country where 12 million people travel back and forth each year. If we join hands in culture, economy, and more, we can expect synergy.



[Kang Chang-il/Former Ambassador to Japan: "If we cooperate in technology, capital, and markets, we can create tremendous synergy, comparable to Europe."]



However, the history of invasion and the perceived insufficient reflection from the perpetrators are obstacles to the development of Korea-Japan relations.



[Jang Sung-il/Research Fellow at the Northeast Asian History Foundation: "(The past) is not just a problem that remains in the past; it is an important issue that affects current and future national relations."]



The Lee Jae Myung administration emphasizes a 'two-track' approach, separating historical issues from current affairs.



[Cho Sung-ryul/Former Consul General in Osaka: "The past issues are treated according to principles, but the flow of practical diplomacy is intended to continue."]



Experts suggest taking it a step further with a 'multi-track' approach.



[Kang Chang-il/Former Ambassador to Japan: "Economics moves in its own way, security in its own way, politics in its own way, and historical issues in their own way."]



They particularly emphasize the role of civil society.



[Baek Tae-woong/Professor at the University of Hawaii School of Law: "I believe we need to move towards a new solution centered on civil society that truly reflects the grievances of the victims."]



[Lee Baek-soon/Former Ambassador to Australia: "Issues like the comfort women and forced labor are clearly human rights issues, which have international appeal."]



Even amid cooperation and checks, experts point out that the focus should be on the future, not the past.



This is KBS News, Kim Kyung-jin.



