Hanwha pitcher hit by batted ball

[Anchor]

Hanwha mEagles' right-handed fastball pitcher Moon Dong-joo experienced a shocking moment during the game when he was hit on the right arm by a batted ball.

This could have been a significant setback for Hanwha, who are busy competing for the top spot.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.

[Report]

Moon Dong-joo, who was aiming for his 10th win of the season against NC Dinos, struggled from the first inning, allowing a triple and other extra-base hits, giving up four runs.

After that, he continued to pitch steadily without allowing additional runs, but an unexpected crisis arose in the fourth inning.

He was hit on the right forearm by a strong batted ball from Choi Jeong-won and collapsed, expressing pain for a while.

Given that Moon Dong-joo has been a crucial part of the starting rotation this season, it was a moment that made Hanwha fans' hearts sink.

Ultimately, Moon Dong-joo could not continue pitching and left the mound.

Fortunately, he appeared back in the dugout with a bright face after wrapping his arm in a bandage, and it is likely that he has not sustained a serious injury, so he will be monitored until tomorrow without a hospital examination today.

In Munhak, SSG Landers and LG Twins engaged in a fierce battle, exchanging grand slams.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, with the score tied at 3-3, SSG's Heredia hit a grand slam that turned the game around in an instant, but LG quickly retaliated.

In the top of the sixth inning, with the bases loaded, LG manager Yeom Kyung-yeop chose Oh Ji-hwan as a pinch hitter, and Oh Ji-hwan responded to the manager's trust by hitting a dramatic game-tying grand slam.

Yoon Tae-ho, who joined Doosan Bears in 2022, made an impressive first-team debut after three years.

He was called up to the mound urgently due to Choi Seung-yong's nail injury, but he recorded four scoreless innings with his heavy fastball and backdoor slider, leaving a strong impression on the fans.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

