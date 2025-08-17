Lee Jung-hoo, Kim Ha-seong face off

동영상 고정 취소

In Major League Baseball, Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Ha-seong faced off for the first time in 495 days, both holding bats adorned with the Taegeukgi pattern.



Whose Taegeukgi was fiercer?



In celebration of the 'Player Week' designated by the Major League Baseball office, Lee Jung-hoo appeared with a bat featuring the Taegeukgi.



In his first at-bat in the second inning, Lee Jung-hoo reached base on a walk and, true to his nickname 'Grandson of the Wind,' stole second base like the wind.



In the following opportunity, he scored on a timely double to right field, marking his 60th run of the season.



After grounding out in the third and fifth innings, Lee Jung-hoo hit a solid single in the eighth inning with no outs and a runner on first, extending his hitting streak to four games.



Kim Ha-seong, also wielding a Taegeukgi bat, created a bases-loaded opportunity with an infield hit that deflected off the pitcher in the top of the fourth inning.



In the sixth inning, tied at 6-6, Kim Ha-seong hit a large fly ball to center field, but Lee Jung-hoo managed to catch it steadily as he moved back cautiously.



Both Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Ha-seong added one hit each, and their second matchup tomorrow will be broadcast live by KBS.



