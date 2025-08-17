동영상 고정 취소

In the K League 1 of professional football, the absolute powerhouse Jeonbuk defeated Daegu, achieving an incredible record of 22 consecutive matches unbeaten in the league.



With a multi-goal performance from striker Compagño and a clinching goal from Jeon Jin-woo, the competition for the top scorer title has heated up.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young reports.



[Report]



To commemorate the 80th anniversary of liberation, Philip Ahn Cuddy, the grandson of independence activist Ahn Chang-ho, visited Jeonju Castle wearing the number 815.



Cuddy's heartfelt rendition of the national anthem moved the fans, and the subsequent clean kickoff by the grandson was met with a smile from Ahn Chang-ho, who was brought to life through AI technology.



The match, which began with a reflection on the meaning of liberation, saw Jeonbuk ruthlessly pressuring the league's bottom team, Daegu.



In the 26th minute of the first half, during a corner kick situation, Compagño scored with a perfect header, taking the lead.



This was Compagño's 10th goal of the season, marking the moment he achieved double-digit scoring in his first year in the K League.



Once Compagño tasted the goal, he became even more fearsome in the second half.



Following a cross from Kim Jin-kyu, in a second ball contest in front of the goal, Compagño, while falling, kept his focus and pushed the ball into the net with a header from Park Jin-seop.



Compagño quickly registered his 11th goal, closely chasing his teammate Jeon Jin-woo, who is leading the scoring chart.



However, Jeon Jin-woo, as if to say he wouldn't easily give up the top scorer title, struck back with his 13th goal, putting an end to Compagño's pursuit.



Jeonbuk secured a 3-0 victory, extending their winning streak to six and achieving the remarkable record of 22 consecutive matches unbeaten in the league.



This places them third all-time in the K League for the most matches unbeaten.



On the other hand, Daegu, unable to close the points gap with the 11th place team, could not escape the shadow of direct relegation.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



