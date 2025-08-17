Heat wave warnings expand

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Although the beginning of autumn and the end of summer have passed, it was a day that truly felt the ongoing heat wave.



The breeze in the morning and evening has certainly changed, but the midday heat remains intense, prompting the expansion of heat wave warnings nationwide.



From the weekend heat landscape to the forecast for the heat wave, we bring you our first report today (Aug. 17).



This is our meteorologist Kim Min-kyung.



[Report]



To escape the sweltering heat, crowds flocked to beaches.



While trying to relax in the cool sea water, the heat does not easily fade.



[Park Jun-ha/Gimpo City, Gyeoggi-do: "I've been in the sea for about an hour now. It's so hot. I just want to stay in the water."]



Citizens in the city who couldn't find a vacation spot are trying to cool off with the refreshing water from the fountains.



After the Liberation Day holiday, the heat wave warnings have been intensified, with heat advisories in effect for most regions including Seoul, and heat warnings for the southern and eastern coastal areas.



This is because a hot high-pressure system has been expanding its influence since the heavy rains subsided over the past weekend.



In particular, the hot westerly winds have raised temperatures in the eastern regions of the Taebaek Mountains to as high as 37 degrees Celsius.



Between today and tomorrow (Aug. 18), 10 to a maximum of 80mm of rain is forecasted for the metropolitan area and northern Gangwon Province, but the heat wave is expected to continue.



[Jung Hyun-hwa/Meteorological Administration Forecaster: "There will be some rain in the metropolitan area and inland mountainous regions until Wednesday, but we expect to continue to be influenced by high pressure, so the heat wave warnings will remain in effect for the time being."]



Throughout the week, daytime temperatures in Seoul will exceed 30 degrees, and by the end of the week, they could soar to 33 degrees.



The minimum temperature is also expected to remain above 25 degrees, making tropical nights likely.



For the time being, it is important to refrain from outdoor activities during the strong midday sun and to stay hydrated to protect your health.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



