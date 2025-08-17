News 9

Heat wave torments flood victims

입력 2025.08.17 (23:42)

[Anchor]

There are people who have found this scorching sunlight particularly difficult to bear.

They are the residents of the areas affected by the record-breaking heavy rain that fell last week in the metropolitan area.

The underground parking lots are still flooded, and electricity and water have been cut off, making it seem far from easy to restore their daily lives.

Our reporter Choi Hye-rim has covered the recovery scene.

[Report]

Household items covered in mud are left abandoned.

The heavy rain that hit the southwestern part of the metropolitan area has left its traces even three days later.

This place is a greenhouse home located between rice fields.

The inside of the house is submerged, with furniture and belongings in disarray.

Residents who barely escaped cannot return as the humidity inside their homes has not dissipated for days.

[Greenhouse resident/voice altered: "(The water) suddenly came in. Things were all spilled, and (my family) is at the community center now."]

The crops in the greenhouse have all turned to mud.

Instead of harvests, only discarded crops and debris washed away by the heavy rain are piled up.

Most of the beehives that were carefully maintained have been swept away, along with the honey and bees.

[Im Gil-ho/Gimpo City, Gyeonggi Province: "Suddenly, (the water) came rushing in from over there. (Did the water come down from the mountain?) Yes, from up there... 20 hives were swept away. I don’t even know where other 20 went."]

In the flooded officetel, as the water recedes, mud-covered vehicles are revealed.

The parking lot floor is still covered in dirt.

While residents stay in temporary accommodations, they are working to restore electricity and remove the remaining water.

[Officetel resident: "In just about 10 to 15 minutes, the basement was completely flooded, so I understand that the residents had to abandon their cars and evacuate due to the dangerous situation."]

In the wake of the heavy rain, the heat wave has also hit, but residents are doing their utmost to restore their halted daily lives.

This is KBS News, Choi Hye-rim.

