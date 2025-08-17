President’s surprise market visit

동영상 고정 취소

President Lee Jae Myung celebrated the 80th anniversary of Liberation Day today (Aug. 17) by watching the movie 'Independence Army' with Mrs. Kim Hye Kyung at a cinema in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.



During the movie screening, over 110 citizens who had applied to join the viewing, following President Lee's statement that "I hope many people remember the history of the Liberation Army," were also present.



The presidential couple then visited a traditional market in Eunpyeong-gu, where they encouraged merchants while asking about the tangible effects of the consumer recovery coupons. After that, they visited the Jinkwansa Temple to look at the national treasures 'Jinkwansa Taegeukgi' and the Independence Newspaper.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!