Trump seeks 3-way meeting by Aug. 22

[Anchor]



The time for Trump to end the Russia-Ukraine war is speeding up.



Following a bilateral meeting with Ukraine tomorrow, he has proposed a trilateral meeting that includes Russia on the 22nd.



This trilateral meeting can only take place if the summit between Trump and Zelensky goes well, but there are scenarios that Ukraine does not want to consider being mentioned.



What are these details? Our correspondent Ahn Da-young reports.



[Report]



The deadline for the 'trilateral meeting' mentioned by President Trump is reported to be the 22nd, four days after the meeting with President Zelensky.



It seems that he plans to first explain the ceasefire conditions proposed by Putin during the meeting with President Zelensky, and if the conditions are accepted, he intends to expand it to a trilateral meeting.



The ceasefire conditions include Ukraine giving up the eastern Donbas region.



Although nearly 90% of this area has fallen under Russian control, some key locations are still under Ukrainian control.



[Donald Trump/President of the United States: "I think we're pretty close to a deal. Now, Look. Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say no."]



Zelensky, who has maintained a position that territory cannot be conceded, has complicated feelings about this.



With the U.S.-Russia summit ending without a ceasefire agreement, he said that Russia is obstructing efforts to end the war.



He expressed confusion over the fact that Putin's demands were accepted without any sanctions against Russia.



On the other hand, President Putin, who has effectively taken the initiative, expressed satisfaction, stating that the U.S.-Russia talks were timely and useful.



[Vladimir Putin/President of Russia: "I reiterate, we had the opportunity to calmly and thoroughly reiterate our position."]



As Putin and Trump seem to be framing a 'peace agreement' while trying to pull Zelensky's hand, European leaders are also heading to the White House tomorrow to support Zelensky.



Reporting from Paris, this is KBS News Ahn Da-young.



