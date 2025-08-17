News 9

Key figures in Kim probe summoned

입력 2025.08.17 (23:42)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Tomorrow (Aug. 18), key figures in the major allegations against Mrs. Kim Keon-hee will be summoned simultaneously.

Mrs. Kim, her close aide Kim Ye-sung, and the fortune teller Geonjin Beopsa.

The special investigation team will summon all three simultaneously to begin a comprehensive probe into various allegations.

Jung Sang-bin reports.

[Report]

After responding to her first summons since her arrest, Mrs. Kim Keon-hee returned to the detention center just four hours later. When questioned by the investigation team about whether she had entrusted the presidential election opinion poll to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and assisted former lawmaker Kim Young-sun with her nomination, she mostly did not respond.

[Moon Hong-ju/Deputy Special Prosecutor on Kim Keon-hee probe/14th: "The suspect exercised the right to remain silent regarding most of the allegations..."]

The special investigation team will question Mrs. Kim again tomorrow.

They plan to ask whether Mrs. Kim discussed nominations with Congressman Yoon Sang-hyun, who was the chairman of the nomination management committee in 2022, and whether she attempted to nominate former prosecutor Kim Sang-min last year.

Initially, they intended to press her on the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation, but the investigation schedule has been delayed due to her 'refusal to testify'.

As a result, the special investigation team is accelerating the investigation of key related individuals.

Geonjin Beopsa Jeon Seong-bae, the person involved in the 'Unification Church solicitation allegations', will also appear at the same time as Mrs. Kim.

This will be the first investigation since the launch of the special investigation team.

Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church, who was arrested for allegedly delivering 'high-value gifts for Mrs. Kim' along with requests related to Unification Church issues, is expected to be sent to trial tomorrow.

['Geonjin Beopsa'/Jeon Seong-bae/Spiritualist/June 23: "(Did you deliver gifts related to the Unification Church solicitation to Mrs. Kim?) ...."]

Kim Ye-sung, a key figure in the 'Butler Gate allegations', will also undergo his first investigation after her arrest.

He is currently detained only on embezzlement charges, and the special investigation team plans to investigate whether he used his connections with Mrs. Kim to secure investments from large corporations and whether he shared some of those investment funds with Mrs. Kim.

This is KBS News, Jung Sang-bin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Key figures in Kim probe summoned
    • 입력 2025-08-17 23:42:33
    News 9
[Anchor]

Tomorrow (Aug. 18), key figures in the major allegations against Mrs. Kim Keon-hee will be summoned simultaneously.

Mrs. Kim, her close aide Kim Ye-sung, and the fortune teller Geonjin Beopsa.

The special investigation team will summon all three simultaneously to begin a comprehensive probe into various allegations.

Jung Sang-bin reports.

[Report]

After responding to her first summons since her arrest, Mrs. Kim Keon-hee returned to the detention center just four hours later. When questioned by the investigation team about whether she had entrusted the presidential election opinion poll to Mr. Myung Tae-kyun and assisted former lawmaker Kim Young-sun with her nomination, she mostly did not respond.

[Moon Hong-ju/Deputy Special Prosecutor on Kim Keon-hee probe/14th: "The suspect exercised the right to remain silent regarding most of the allegations..."]

The special investigation team will question Mrs. Kim again tomorrow.

They plan to ask whether Mrs. Kim discussed nominations with Congressman Yoon Sang-hyun, who was the chairman of the nomination management committee in 2022, and whether she attempted to nominate former prosecutor Kim Sang-min last year.

Initially, they intended to press her on the Deutsch Motors stock manipulation, but the investigation schedule has been delayed due to her 'refusal to testify'.

As a result, the special investigation team is accelerating the investigation of key related individuals.

Geonjin Beopsa Jeon Seong-bae, the person involved in the 'Unification Church solicitation allegations', will also appear at the same time as Mrs. Kim.

This will be the first investigation since the launch of the special investigation team.

Yoon, the former head of the Unification Church, who was arrested for allegedly delivering 'high-value gifts for Mrs. Kim' along with requests related to Unification Church issues, is expected to be sent to trial tomorrow.

['Geonjin Beopsa'/Jeon Seong-bae/Spiritualist/June 23: "(Did you deliver gifts related to the Unification Church solicitation to Mrs. Kim?) ...."]

Kim Ye-sung, a key figure in the 'Butler Gate allegations', will also undergo his first investigation after her arrest.

He is currently detained only on embezzlement charges, and the special investigation team plans to investigate whether he used his connections with Mrs. Kim to secure investments from large corporations and whether he shared some of those investment funds with Mrs. Kim.

This is KBS News, Jung Sang-bin.
정상빈
정상빈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

폭염특보 강화…전국 다시 무더위

폭염특보 강화…전국 다시 무더위
국민의힘 당대표 후보 2차 <br>TV토론…쇄신·특검 대응 격돌

국민의힘 당대표 후보 2차 TV토론…쇄신·특검 대응 격돌
이 대통령, 진관사 찾아 <br>“정상회담 일정 잘 해내야”

이 대통령, 진관사 찾아 “정상회담 일정 잘 해내야”
“트럼프, 22일까지 3자회담 추진”…‘돈바스 넘겨라’ 압박하나

“트럼프, 22일까지 3자회담 추진”…‘돈바스 넘겨라’ 압박하나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.