Mapo apartment fire kills two

[Anchor]



A peaceful morning was suddenly thrown into chaos.



A fire broke out in an apartment complex in Seoul, resulting in the deaths of two people and injuries to 13 others.



The two deceased were a mother and her son.



This tragedy occurred because the complex was not required to have sprinklers installed.



Hwang Da-ye reports.



[Report]



A red flame and thick smoke rise from the upper floors of the apartment.



Firefighters are continuously spraying water.



The fire started on the 14th floor of this apartment around 8 AM, where a 20-year-old son was found dead, and his 60-year-old mother was transported to the hospital in cardiac arrest but later died.



Thirteen injured residents are receiving treatment at the hospital, while 89 residents evacuated on their own.



[Evacuated Resident/Voice Altered: "I was sleeping when I noticed sirens and a somewhat acrid smell from outside, and I learned about it through the announcement. I soaked a towel and just walked down the stairs immediately."]



After two hours, firefighters extinguished the fire, but the absence of sprinklers on the 14th floor exacerbated the flames.



This apartment was built 27 years ago when there was no requirement for sprinklers in buildings below 15 stories.



[Kim Seong-mun/Head of Fire Administration, Mapo Fire Station, Seoul: "(According to the standards at the time of construction) buildings over 16 stories are subject to sprinkler installation. Therefore, since the fire occurred on the 14th floor..."]



Police and fire authorities are evacuating residents to temporary shelters and investigating the cause of the fire.



Black smoke and flames spread over a commercial building.



A fire broke out in a commercial-residential building in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, and was extinguished in 40 minutes.



A man in his 60s, of Chinese nationality, was found dead outside the building.



Police suspect he died while trying to escape the fire and are investigating the circumstances of his death and the cause of the fire.



This is KBS News, Hwang Da-ye.



