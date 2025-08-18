News 9

Rare photos collected by Taiwanese

[Anchor]

There is a Taiwanese individual who focuses on the faces that cannot be overlooked in the 80-year history of liberation, the anti-Japanese heroes.

His photo book, which captures the moments of independence activists, reveals unique photographs with every turn of the page.

The fact that they are in color, rather than black and white, brings history closer to 'today'.

This is reporter Kim Hyo-shin.

[Report]

Ahn Jung-geun, with thick iron chains wrapped around his waist.

After being arrested for the Harbin Incident, he gazes confidently at the camera.

From his birthplace in Haeju, Hwanghae Province, where he lived before the incident, to the family members who shared meals with him...

A Taiwanese individual has collected black and white photos and added color to them.

[Hsu Chung-mao/Taiwanese Rare Photo Collector: "At that time, Chinese and Koreans united to fight against Japanese invasion, so I started collecting items related to Korea."]

In 1904, anti-Japanese activists Kim Seong-san, Lee Chun-geun, and Ahn Soon-seo are seen walking to the execution ground, led by the Japanese military.

With their eyes covered and tied to a wooden cross, the series of photographs capturing the moment the Japanese military waits for the firing order was also revealed for the first time by Mr. Hsu.

Mr. Hsu also uncovered photos of Korean female independence activists who were captured in China.

[Hsu Chung-mao: "Such events require sacrifices. So the only answer I can find is that I might have been Korean in my past life."]

Mr. Hsu, who suffered a penetrating injury to his neck while covering the Tiananmen Square incident in China, vowed to dedicate the rest of his life to preserving and informing about historical facts.

He has traveled around the world collecting photographs and has managed to gather over 6,000 photos related to Korean history.

[Hsu Chung-mao: "We must learn lessons from wrongdoings, and we must ensure that such mistakes do not happen again. Only then can we achieve long-term peace and eternal peace."]

This is Kim Hyo-shin from KBS News in Taipei.

