News 9

Discovering independence heroes

입력 2025.08.18 (01:42)

[Anchor]

However, the independence activists who disappeared without being remembered, without names or light, still remain outside of history.

Efforts have begun to uncover these hidden heroes and fill the gaps in history.

Kim Ha-eun reports.

[Report]

This girl in the black-and-white photo is Go Wan-nam, an activist who worked in the anti-Japanese organization 'Joseon Student Vanguard Union' formed in 1939.

She was active as an organizer but was discovered by the Japanese and subjected to severe torture, yet she remained unknown for a long time.

This was because there were no records such as verdicts.

[Lee Tae-ryong/Director of the Institute of Korean Independence Movement Studies at Incheon University: "Her nephew came to our institute and brought nothing but this (photo)."]

It was only five years ago that her independence movement activities were confirmed through the memoirs of a comrade who worked with her.

Traces of ancestors who fought for independence remain in various records, including those from the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, verdicts, and surveillance target cards from the Japanese colonial period.

After a painstaking process of locating and verifying old documents and cross-referencing them with other materials, we have been able to remember their sacrifices.

[Lee Yoon-ok/Researcher at the Institute of Korean Independence Movement Studies at Incheon University: "The records here detail the activities of Koreans who were considered suspicious figures, and they were individuals who worked very hard for the independence movement."]

So far, the Institute of Korean Independence Movement Studies at Incheon University has identified over 5,200 independence activists.

Among them, the government officially recognizes only about 10%.

The city of Seoul also plans to promote awards for 500 forgotten independence activists in collaboration with the institute by August next year.

[Kim Hong-chan/Director of Welfare Policy at Seoul City: "Someone has to step forward... Local governments should actively uncover these individuals as a duty to their descendants."]

The dedication of our ancestors to reclaiming the lost nation is being recorded in history by both the public and private sectors.

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

공지·정정

