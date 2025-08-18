Son wins MVP in first match

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Son Heung-min of LAFC made a perfect performance in his first starting match on the American stage, becoming the key contributor to the team's victory.



He was involved in the winning goal and assisted the insurance goal, earning him the title of MVP of the match.



Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.



[Report]



Son Heung-min's first starting match in an LAFC uniform.



His first shooting opportunity came in the 26th minute of the first half but unfortunately went wide of the goal.



Although Son had no significant attacking chances early on, he completely dominated the field in the second half as if he had warmed up.



After shaking the opposing defense with his signature feint.



["Dancing forward! Son!"]



He took a threatening shot with his left foot, and he was also involved in the scene of the opening goal that followed.



When he won the ball through pressure, he cleverly turned his back to the opposing defender, creating a shooting opportunity for his teammate.



An even more perfect assist came in the added time of the second half.



Although he could have finished it himself with the ability to take on two defenders, he selflessly assisted his teammate's insurance goal, marking his first attacking point on the American stage.



[Local Commentator: "Son Heung-min plays the perfect gentleman. Lays it off for Mathieu Choiniere's first LAFC goal . Absolutely next level!"]



Roaring like it was his own goal, Son enjoyed the joy of the first victory with his teammates through an exciting 'tap dance celebration'.



Playing the full match, Son Heung-min showcased the quality of a Premier League player, with 2 shots on target, 5 chances created, and a 100% dribbling success rate, earning him the title of the match's best player.



[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "I am enjoying every single moment as I said. I have a lot of game ahead. So I will prepare well and enjoy even more."]



Announcing his conquest of the American stage, Son Heung-min will challenge for his debut goal and the team's second consecutive win in the away match against Dallas on the 24th.



KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.



