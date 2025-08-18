News 9

Son wins MVP in first match

입력 2025.08.18 (01:42) 수정 2025.08.18 (01:43)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Son Heung-min of LAFC made a perfect performance in his first starting match on the American stage, becoming the key contributor to the team's victory.

He was involved in the winning goal and assisted the insurance goal, earning him the title of MVP of the match.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.

[Report]

Son Heung-min's first starting match in an LAFC uniform.

His first shooting opportunity came in the 26th minute of the first half but unfortunately went wide of the goal.

Although Son had no significant attacking chances early on, he completely dominated the field in the second half as if he had warmed up.

After shaking the opposing defense with his signature feint.

["Dancing forward! Son!"]

He took a threatening shot with his left foot, and he was also involved in the scene of the opening goal that followed.

When he won the ball through pressure, he cleverly turned his back to the opposing defender, creating a shooting opportunity for his teammate.

An even more perfect assist came in the added time of the second half.

Although he could have finished it himself with the ability to take on two defenders, he selflessly assisted his teammate's insurance goal, marking his first attacking point on the American stage.

[Local Commentator: "Son Heung-min plays the perfect gentleman. Lays it off for Mathieu Choiniere's first LAFC goal . Absolutely next level!"]

Roaring like it was his own goal, Son enjoyed the joy of the first victory with his teammates through an exciting 'tap dance celebration'.

Playing the full match, Son Heung-min showcased the quality of a Premier League player, with 2 shots on target, 5 chances created, and a 100% dribbling success rate, earning him the title of the match's best player.

[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "I am enjoying every single moment as I said. I have a lot of game ahead. So I will prepare well and enjoy even more."]

Announcing his conquest of the American stage, Son Heung-min will challenge for his debut goal and the team's second consecutive win in the away match against Dallas on the 24th.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Son wins MVP in first match
    • 입력 2025-08-18 01:42:56
    • 수정2025-08-18 01:43:29
    News 9
[Anchor]

Son Heung-min of LAFC made a perfect performance in his first starting match on the American stage, becoming the key contributor to the team's victory.

He was involved in the winning goal and assisted the insurance goal, earning him the title of MVP of the match.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young has the details.

[Report]

Son Heung-min's first starting match in an LAFC uniform.

His first shooting opportunity came in the 26th minute of the first half but unfortunately went wide of the goal.

Although Son had no significant attacking chances early on, he completely dominated the field in the second half as if he had warmed up.

After shaking the opposing defense with his signature feint.

["Dancing forward! Son!"]

He took a threatening shot with his left foot, and he was also involved in the scene of the opening goal that followed.

When he won the ball through pressure, he cleverly turned his back to the opposing defender, creating a shooting opportunity for his teammate.

An even more perfect assist came in the added time of the second half.

Although he could have finished it himself with the ability to take on two defenders, he selflessly assisted his teammate's insurance goal, marking his first attacking point on the American stage.

[Local Commentator: "Son Heung-min plays the perfect gentleman. Lays it off for Mathieu Choiniere's first LAFC goal . Absolutely next level!"]

Roaring like it was his own goal, Son enjoyed the joy of the first victory with his teammates through an exciting 'tap dance celebration'.

Playing the full match, Son Heung-min showcased the quality of a Premier League player, with 2 shots on target, 5 chances created, and a 100% dribbling success rate, earning him the title of the match's best player.

[Son Heung-min/LAFC: "I am enjoying every single moment as I said. I have a lot of game ahead. So I will prepare well and enjoy even more."]

Announcing his conquest of the American stage, Son Heung-min will challenge for his debut goal and the team's second consecutive win in the away match against Dallas on the 24th.

KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.
김화영
김화영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

폭염특보 강화…전국 다시 무더위

폭염특보 강화…전국 다시 무더위
국민의힘 당대표 후보 2차 <br>TV토론…쇄신·특검 대응 격돌

국민의힘 당대표 후보 2차 TV토론…쇄신·특검 대응 격돌
이 대통령, 진관사 찾아 <br>“정상회담 일정 잘 해내야”

이 대통령, 진관사 찾아 “정상회담 일정 잘 해내야”
“트럼프, 22일까지 3자회담 추진”…‘돈바스 넘겨라’ 압박하나

“트럼프, 22일까지 3자회담 추진”…‘돈바스 넘겨라’ 압박하나
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.