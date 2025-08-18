Lotte Giants aim to end losing streak

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Lotte Giants, who are on an eight-game losing streak, are challenging to break their losing streak against the Samsung Lions.



Lotte succeeded in taking the lead in the seventh inning, but closer Kim Won-jung collapsed in the eighth, allowing the game to be tied again.



Reporter Jeong Chung-hee reports.



[Report]



Samsung's Diaz scored the first run with a sacrifice fly.



In his second at-bat, Diaz hit a two-run home run against Lotte's starting pitcher, Gamboa.



Lotte struggled to catch up after Son Ho-young's unfortunate judgment led to a double play.



The breakthrough for Lotte's offense came from Shin Yoon-hoo.



He got on base with a surprise bunt single and successfully stole a base.



With Son Ho-young's timely hit, Lotte closed the gap to 3-1.



Lotte's counterattack continued in the seventh inning.



With consecutive doubles from Yoo Gang-nam and Jeon Min-jae, Lotte narrowed the gap to one run, and with Han Tae-yang's timely hit, they successfully tied the game at 3-3.



Lotte took the lead by scoring two more runs due to an opponent's error.



With Noh Jin-hyuk's two-run timely hit, Lotte pulled ahead to 7-3.



However, Lotte's closer Kim Won-jung gave up a grand slam to Kim Young-woong, allowing the game to be tied again.



Hanwha Eagles collapsed on their own in the away game against NC Dinos.



Hanwha committed three errors in the first inning, allowing two runs.



Shaken by the pressure, Hanwha's starting pitcher Hwang Jun-seo was pulled after giving up concentrated hits in the second inning, and Hanwha allowed five more runs in that inning alone.



In the fifth inning, Hanwha also had a throwing error by Kim Beom-soo, and Jung Woo-joo allowed a run due to a balk, showing a performance uncharacteristic of a second-place team.



This is KBS News, Jeong Chung-hee.



