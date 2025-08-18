Two Korean MLB stars shine

동영상 고정 취소

Korean Major Leaguers Lee Jung-hoo and Kim Ha-seong showcased impressive performances in their head-to-head match for two consecutive days. Who came out on top in the end?



The first to strike was Lee Jung-hoo from San Francisco, who hit a solid single in the fourth inning, capitalizing on a changeup.



Tampa Bay's Kim Ha-seong was not to be outdone, making an impressive defensive play in the bottom of the eighth inning.



Good defense often leads to good hitting.



Immediately in the ninth inning, he recorded a hit by connecting with an inside pitch.



He then followed it up with his sixth stolen base of the season, showing his prowess in hitting, fielding, and base running!



Lee Jung-hoo also recorded a multi-hit game with a single to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning.



He then stole second base, matching Kim Ha-seong's earlier feat.



The two players showed camaraderie as they met at second base.



However, in the end, Tampa Bay won the game, giving Kim Ha-seong the victory by decision.



