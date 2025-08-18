Hong Jeong-min wins, sets record
입력 2025.08.18 (01:42) 수정 2025.08.18 (01:44)
At the KLPGA Tour Mediheal-Hankook Ilbo Championship, Hong Jung-min set a new record for the lowest score over 72 holes with an impressive 29 under par, achieving her second win of the season and her third career victory.
Today, Hong Jung-min continued to celebrate that special day.
Her third iron shot on the par 5 third hole was so precise that it nearly went into the hole.
Over the four days, Hong Jung-min made an astonishing 31 birdies, breaking the KLPGA record for the lowest score at 29 under par.
After overcoming the challenges of autonomic nervous system dysfunction and panic disorder last year, Hong Jung-min's golf has become stronger and sharper.
At the LPGA Tour Portland Classic, Yoo Hae-ran's tee shot with a 5-iron from 162 meters landed precisely in front of the flag, leading to her third career hole-in-one.
- 입력 2025-08-18 01:42:56
- 수정2025-08-18 01:44:31
