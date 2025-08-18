News Today

[News Today] Former first lady questioned again

[LEAD]
Former First Lady Kim Keon-hee appeared for her second round of questioning since her detention. Also summoned today were Kim Ye-seong, known as her butler, and Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman called Geonjin Beopsa, both key figures in the allegations against her.

[REPORT]
Former first lady Kim Keon-hee arrived at the special counsel's office in Gwanghwamun, Seoul at 9:40 a.m. Monday for the second round of questioning since her detention.

She was transported in a justice ministry vehicle wearing plain clothes, but in handcuffs.

Kim was detained on Aug. 12 for the alleged violations of the Capital Markets Act and Political Funds Act and for accepting bribes in return for business favors.

During her first interrogation in detention on Aug. 14, the special counsel team asked her about election nomination interference, but she refused to answer most of the prosecutors' questions.

When asked whether she received free opinion polling from political broker Myung Tae-kyun in return for helping former lawmaker Kim Young-sun win her nomination, she exercised her right to refuse to testify.

Kim's so-called 'butler' Kim Ye-seong also appeared for questioning on Monday around the same time as Kim Keon-hee.

He is a key figure in the so-called butler scandal. He was detained for allegedly embezzling 3.3 billion won (USD 2.43 million) from IMS Mobility.

Jeon Seong-bae, a shaman known as Geonjin Beopsa, also appeared for questioning as a suspect for the first time over bribery allegations surrounding the Unification Church.

When asked by reporters if he delivered gifts or favors from the Unification Church to the former first lady, he gave no response and walked straight into the special counsel’s office.

Meanwhile, former President Yoon Suk Yeol did not attend his insurrection trial on Monday for the fifth consecutive time.

Yoon's legal team cited serious health reasons, adding that he would attend when he recovers.

