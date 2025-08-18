[News Today] PPP leadership holds 2nd TV debate





[LEAD]

With just four days left before the People Power Party elects its new leader, the four contenders clashed in their second televised debate. They sparred over ties to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and how to respond to the special counsel's investigation, including the raid of PPP's headquarters.



[REPORT]

The main opposition People Power Party held the second televised debate of its leadership race contenders.



Candidates clashed over martial law and former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.



Cho Kyoung-tae / Candidate for PPP chair

Insurrection forces and those who defend it must not remain in a true conservative party.



Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair

The moment you mention forces aligned with insurrection, isn’t that the same as offering up our party to the Democratic Party?



Ahn Cheol-soo / Candidate for PPP chair

Do you agree with the claim by ‘Yoon again’ group that martial law was to enlighten the public?



Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair

Enlightenment is necessary but whether it was appropriate through martial law.



They displayed subtle differences over the ongoing special counsel investigation which included a raid on PPP headquarters.



Ahn Cheol-soo / Candidate for PPP chair

We should let special counsel investigate if there are criminal charges but it’s not right to demand the list of registered party members.



Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair

Why did you agree to special counsel when you anticipated it would be a reckless probe?



They also clashed over the former president’s arrest.



Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair

Did they really have to arrest and drag away the former president?



Cho Kyoung-tae / Candidate for PPP chair

But should not we cooperate with the investigation?



However they were united in criticizing the Lee Jae Myung government.



Ahn Cheol-soo / Candidate for PPP chair

The biggest wrongdoing is the Liberation Day amnesty which pardoned Cho Kuk and Yoon Mi-hyang.



Cho Kyoung-tae / Candidate for PPP chair

Some say it's for public unity, but justice and fairness has collapsed.



Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair

As soon as he became the president, he immediately suspended his trial.



Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair

Lee Jae Myung gov't is influenced by organizations such as Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union and Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.



The PPP will hold its final TV debate on Tuesday, followed by party member votes and public opinion polls scheduled Wednesday and Thursday before electing its new leader on Friday.



If no candidate wins a majority vote, a runoff will take place on August 26.