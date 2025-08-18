News Today

[News Today] PPP leadership holds 2nd TV debate

입력 2025.08.18 (17:18) 수정 2025.08.18 (17:19)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
With just four days left before the People Power Party elects its new leader, the four contenders clashed in their second televised debate. They sparred over ties to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and how to respond to the special counsel's investigation, including the raid of PPP's headquarters.

[REPORT]
The main opposition People Power Party held the second televised debate of its leadership race contenders.

Candidates clashed over martial law and former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.

Cho Kyoung-tae / Candidate for PPP chair
Insurrection forces and those who defend it must not remain in a true conservative party.

Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair
The moment you mention forces aligned with insurrection, isn’t that the same as offering up our party to the Democratic Party?

Ahn Cheol-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
Do you agree with the claim by ‘Yoon again’ group that martial law was to enlighten the public?

Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
Enlightenment is necessary but whether it was appropriate through martial law.

They displayed subtle differences over the ongoing special counsel investigation which included a raid on PPP headquarters.

Ahn Cheol-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
We should let special counsel investigate if there are criminal charges but it’s not right to demand the list of registered party members.

Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair
Why did you agree to special counsel when you anticipated it would be a reckless probe?

They also clashed over the former president’s arrest.

Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
Did they really have to arrest and drag away the former president?

Cho Kyoung-tae / Candidate for PPP chair
But should not we cooperate with the investigation?

However they were united in criticizing the Lee Jae Myung government.

Ahn Cheol-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
The biggest wrongdoing is the Liberation Day amnesty which pardoned Cho Kuk and Yoon Mi-hyang.

Cho Kyoung-tae / Candidate for PPP chair
Some say it's for public unity, but justice and fairness has collapsed.

Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
As soon as he became the president, he immediately suspended his trial.

Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair
Lee Jae Myung gov't is influenced by organizations such as Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union and Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.

The PPP will hold its final TV debate on Tuesday, followed by party member votes and public opinion polls scheduled Wednesday and Thursday before electing its new leader on Friday.

If no candidate wins a majority vote, a runoff will take place on August 26.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] PPP leadership holds 2nd TV debate
    • 입력 2025-08-18 17:18:07
    • 수정2025-08-18 17:19:33
    News Today
[LEAD]
With just four days left before the People Power Party elects its new leader, the four contenders clashed in their second televised debate. They sparred over ties to former President Yoon Suk Yeol and how to respond to the special counsel's investigation, including the raid of PPP's headquarters.

[REPORT]
The main opposition People Power Party held the second televised debate of its leadership race contenders.

Candidates clashed over martial law and former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s impeachment.

Cho Kyoung-tae / Candidate for PPP chair
Insurrection forces and those who defend it must not remain in a true conservative party.

Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair
The moment you mention forces aligned with insurrection, isn’t that the same as offering up our party to the Democratic Party?

Ahn Cheol-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
Do you agree with the claim by ‘Yoon again’ group that martial law was to enlighten the public?

Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
Enlightenment is necessary but whether it was appropriate through martial law.

They displayed subtle differences over the ongoing special counsel investigation which included a raid on PPP headquarters.

Ahn Cheol-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
We should let special counsel investigate if there are criminal charges but it’s not right to demand the list of registered party members.

Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair
Why did you agree to special counsel when you anticipated it would be a reckless probe?

They also clashed over the former president’s arrest.

Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
Did they really have to arrest and drag away the former president?

Cho Kyoung-tae / Candidate for PPP chair
But should not we cooperate with the investigation?

However they were united in criticizing the Lee Jae Myung government.

Ahn Cheol-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
The biggest wrongdoing is the Liberation Day amnesty which pardoned Cho Kuk and Yoon Mi-hyang.

Cho Kyoung-tae / Candidate for PPP chair
Some say it's for public unity, but justice and fairness has collapsed.

Kim Moon-soo / Candidate for PPP chair
As soon as he became the president, he immediately suspended his trial.

Jang Dong-hyeok / Candidate for PPP chair
Lee Jae Myung gov't is influenced by organizations such as Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union and Korean Confederation of Trade Unions.

The PPP will hold its final TV debate on Tuesday, followed by party member votes and public opinion polls scheduled Wednesday and Thursday before electing its new leader on Friday.

If no candidate wins a majority vote, a runoff will take place on August 26.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

김건희·최측근 줄소환…한덕수 전 총리 내일 소환

김건희·최측근 줄소환…한덕수 전 총리 내일 소환
이 대통령 “기존 남북합의 단계적 이행 준비”

이 대통령 “기존 남북합의 단계적 이행 준비”
국민의힘 “특검 칼춤 맞서 싸울 것”…민주당 “독립기념관장 파면”

국민의힘 “특검 칼춤 맞서 싸울 것”…민주당 “독립기념관장 파면”
미국, 철강·알루미늄 파생 관세 <br>407개 품목 추가…대한국 수입액 118.9억달러

미국, 철강·알루미늄 파생 관세 407개 품목 추가…대한국 수입액 118.9억달러
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.