[News Today] Efforts to recover from flood damage
입력 2025.08.18 (17:18) 수정 2025.08.18 (17:19)
[LEAD]
Last week's torrential rain left parts of the capital region, including Incheon, underwater. Many residents who lost both their homes and livelihoods still haven't been able to return. KBS visited the restoration site.
[REPORT]
Flood-damaged household items are left neglected.
The torrential rain that swept the southwestern part of Gyeonggi-do Province last week left long-lasting scars.
Residents who barely evacuated from the flood still cannot return to their homes because their damp houses haven't dried out.
Greenhouse Owner / (VOICE MODIFIED)
The water just rushed in, sweeping things away. My family is in a shelter now.
The crops inside the greenhouse have all become muddy. Instead of harvested crops, only rain-soaked vegetables and trash are piled up.
Most of the carefully tended beehives were swept away in the flood.
Lim Gil-ho / Gimpo resident
The water rushed in from there. [From the mountain?] Yes. About 20 beehives were swept away. I don't know where they went.
Mud-covered vehicles were found at this building's flooded parking lot after the water receded. The parking garage floor is still covered in a thick layer of mud.
As power is restored and the remaining water is drained, residents are staying at temporary shelters.
Building resident /
The basement was flooded in only 10 or 15 minutes. We were in danger so we just fled, leaving behind our cars.
Extreme heat followed the heavy rain, but residents are working desperately to resume their disrupted daily lives.
